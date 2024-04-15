Anker’s 360 Smart Pet Cam with treat-tossing keeps the pups in view at $130 (Reg. $210)

Anker eufy 2K Smart Pet Camera

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its latest eufy 2K Smart Pet Camera down at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $210, this is 38% or $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is matching our previous mention and on par with this year’s Big Spring Sale price. It also happens to be at the same price you’ll pay for the older 1080p model. Ready to deliver live 2K video feeds of your furry friends directly to your smartphone, it takes things up a notch from there with special features for your pets too. It includes remote treat-tossing action with an “anti-clog design” you can trigger from the app alongside a rotating 360-degree base to keep them in frame – it features AI tracking and you can control the rotation with your phone. You’ll also “never pay a monthly fee to enjoy the fur-tastic fun moments compiled by the advanced AI and Doggy Diary.” More details below. 

If you don’t need the treat-tossing action, but will want to be able to keep the pups in view, the Petcube Cam 360 is a notable option. This one comes in at a much more affordable $42 shipped via Amazon and still provides the pan and tilt control alongside remote monitoring. 

We are also tracking the very first deals on the All-New Blink Mini 2 smart camera. This one doesn’t include the pet-specific features, but it is a brand new release we found to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, and is now even more so with prices starting from just $30. Everything you need to know while the price is still right is waiting in our deal coverage and review feature

eufy 2K Smart Pet Camera features:

  • Check Your Pets Anytime with 360° View and AI Technology: Check in anytime with pet tracking technology that automatically follows your dog or cat for 24/7 care. Your pet stays the center of attention with rotation and a wide-angle lens that eliminates blind spots.
  • Fun Treat Dispenser: Keep your dog or cat entertained and happy with the pet camera’s treat dispenser. Plus, Pet Camera’s unique anti-clog design keeps you playing with Rover, not fishing out stuck treats.
  • 2K Resolution even at Night: Capture your furbaby’s cuteness in stunning 2K full HD day or night with powerful night vision. Watch in real-time on the eufy Pet app. Share the fun with your family too, watch together even when apart with multiple users able to watch the live feed at the same time. Note: Pet Camera only supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connections.

