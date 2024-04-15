Apple Pencil with USB-C returns to all-time low of $69 with one of its first discounts

Amazon is now offering the new Apple Pencil with USB-C for $69 shipped. This is down from $79 and marking only the third discount so far. It just launched last fall and is matching the all-time low for only the second time. It’s the best since back in February and $2 under the Black Friday discount last holiday season. Dive into our launch coverage for a rundown of what to expect, or head below the fold to see how it compares to the ongoing Apple Pencil 2 offer.

The new Apple Pencil with USB-C arrives as a more affordable stylus to use with the latest iPads. It sports the same build as the second-generation model that preceded it, just without some of the frills. There’s no magnetic charging, instead relying on the USB-C port that gives the accessory its name. It’ll still connect onto the side of your tablet with a built-in magnet, though, and makes another trade-off with the exclusion of pressure sensitivity.

By comparison to the rest of the lineup, the USB-C Apple Pencil actually makes a bit more sense for budget-friendly shoppers – at least now that it’s on sale. The flagship Apple Pencil 2 has an MSRP of $129 but is regularly on sale. Right now, it has dropped down to $115 on Amazon. But now that there’s an even larger gap with today’s discount, there’s a bit more room to justify Apple’s decision to release the more affordable stylus.

Apple Pencil with USB-C features:

Apple Pencil (USB-C) is perfect for taking notes, sketching, marking up documents, journaling, and more. It delivers pixel‑perfect precision, low latency, and tilt sensitivity. So it’s as natural to use as a pencil. It pairs and charges via a USB-C Charge Cable. It magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage. Apple Pencil (USB-C) supports Apple Pencil hover when used with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!