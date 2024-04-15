First discounts in months have Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini starting from $499

B&H now offers Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini for $699 shipped with 512GB of storage. This slightly elevated configuration normally sells for $799 and is now $100 off. It’s the first discount in 2 months and comes within $9 of the all-time low. Today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve seen to date and even though there’s no M3 version yet, the M2 Mac mini is still one of the best values in the current macOS stable. The entry-level model at $499 doubles down on that even more at $100 off. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a hands-on review.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

Since the last time we saw a Mac mini discount, Satechi has been busy with the reveal of its new Stand and Hub dock. This accessory has been one of our favorites over the years for keeping a sleek desktop setup while bringing I/O to the front of your machine, and now it’s even better thanks to an upgraded NVMe SSD slot stowed away in the bottom. I took a hands-on look at the latest from Satechi, which details everything about the build and experience.

If you don’t want to supply your own screen, we’re also tracking a discount on Apple’s 24-inch M3 iMac. It’s down to the best price yet of $1,149 with $150 in savings attached. There’s the slightly newer 3nm chipset at the center of the experience as well as a 24-inch Liquid Retina display for a little less than double what you’d pay on the headless Mac mini.

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

