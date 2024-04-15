Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Plus portable power station hits new $849 low (Reg. $1,199)

The official Jackery Amazon storefront is offering its Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station for $849 shipped, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. Already down from $1,199, we saw it hit the former $899 low back during Black Friday before rising to $950 during Christmas sales. Since the new year began, we’ve seen three previous discounts, two of which repeated the same price cut to $950 in January and February while in March it fell back to $899. Today’s deal comes in as a combined $350 markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention by $50 and marks a new all-time low.

The Explorer 1000 Plus has a 1,264Wh capacity that can provide 2,000W of power output (4,000W peak). It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in 100 minutes via a wall outlet or in up to two hours via four Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar panels (sold separately). It offers eight ports to cover all your device’s charging needs: three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

More Jackery power station discounts:

Jackery bundle discounts:

You can also check out the deal for the ALLPOWERS S200 Portable Power Station that has it currently sitting at $89. It offers a quaint 154Wh capacity and features five outputs to cover whatever small devices or appliances you’ll need to keep powered up: an AC port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, as well as a wireless charger on top for quick and convenient use by your smartphone. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, and more.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station features:

1.25kWh – 5kWh Flexible Expansion: With a massive 1,264Wh capacity, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus supports up to 3 add-on battery packs at a time, expanding from 1.25kWh to a mighty 5kWh, ensuring 1-3 days of home backup power. With endless power possibilities, this powerhouse is the ideal solution for off-grid living, road trips, photography, and a variety of outdoor activities.

Versatile & Fast Charging: Unleash your exploration with the Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator’s rapid charging capabilities. Fully charged in just 100 minutes from a wall outlet, this power station keeps you going exceptionally further and longer. When off-grid, harness the sun’s energy and achieve a full recharge in only 2 hours when connecting up to 4*SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels, reducing your grid reliance and helping you achieve energy independence.

Long-lasting Reliability: Count on enduring safety and durability, with advanced LiFePO4 battery cells, lasting up to 10 years – providing 4,000 charge cycles. The reliable battery management system (BMS) provides multiple layers of protection for worry-free adventures whenever you like. The ultra-long standby mode is activated, significantly reducing power consumption, and extending battery life.

Intelligent Control: Enjoy round-the-clock intelligent control with the Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator, wherever you roam. Effortlessly track and manage your power station with the advanced APP feature, via WiFi or Bluetooth. Stay informed about remaining battery levels and customize all settings, perfectly meeting your personal requirements – delivering control and convenience at your fingertips.

EPS：Emergency Power Supply. It takes just 0.02s to auto-switch to battery power when the grid goes down, providing you with a seamless transition and continuous power.

What You Get: 1* Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station, 2 * Charging Cables (1* AC Charging Cable, 1 * Car Charger Cable), 2* DC7909 to DC8020 Adaptor, 1* User Manual.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!