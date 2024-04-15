ALLPOWERS’ S200 portable power station with 4 ports and wireless charger hits $89 (Reg. $129)

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its ALLPOWERS S200 Portable Power Station for $89 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Down from its $129 price tag, we’ve seen it go for $10 less before during short-lived sales straight from the manufacturer, with today’s deal being only the fifth notable discount that we have tracked in the last year. Left out of Black Friday and Christmas sales, it saw a discount to the $84 Amazon low at the turn of the new year, repeating the same deal a month later in February. It now comes in as a 31% markdown off the going rate that returns costs to the third-lowest price we have tracked.

This 200W power station offers a quaint 154Wh capacity, and can be fully charged via AC and USB together in one and a half hours, a 99W max solar panel in up to two hours, the USB-C in up to three hours, or AC alone in five to six hours. It features five outputs to cover whatever small devices or appliances you’ll need to keep powered up: an AC port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, as well as a wireless charger on top for quick and convenient use by your smartphone. Head below to learn more.

There’s also a cheaper alternative in the PB100 Laptop Power Bank that is sitting at its second-lowest price after receiving its first official discount at the start of the month. It provides a 24,000mAh capacity, a small collection of features, and four output ports to cover your charging needs: one 100W USB-C, one 60W USB-C, and two 18W USB-As. If you hope to take advantage of the outdoors with the above power station, have you considered movie nights under the stars? Check out the ongoing deal for Anker’s NEBULA Solar Portable 1080p Projector that is still sitting at its all-time low. Experience up to 120 inches of 1080p entertainment with this device that offers up to 3 hours of wireless projections on a single charge (extended thanks to the power station). It even comes with over 5,000 pre-installed apps through Android TV 9, including favorites like YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, and more.

ALLPOWERS S200 Portable Power Station features:

WIDELY USED IN ADVANTURE: The 200W Power station is powerful enough to meet different kinds of electricity demands usage for emergency, outdoors, home, travel, camping, road trips. 200W/ 154WH /41600mAh capacity allows you to charge your laptop 3 hours, phone 14 times and iPad 8 times.

MINI SIZE AND SAFE: ALLPOWERS portable backup battery supports short circuit, over current, over power, over charge, over-temperature protection,keep your devices more safely. The solar generator only weights about 3 lb with size 7.87*6.7*1.96 inch, easy to carry outside.

WHAT YOU GET: 1* ALLPOWERS 154Wh portable power station, 1* AC wall charger, 1* user guide; 18-month product warranty with 24*7 friendly customer service of ALLPOWERS solar generator.

