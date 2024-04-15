Save $100 on Roku’s Streambar and wireless subwoofer bundle at $150 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the new Roku Streambar and Roku Wireless Bass bundle for $149.99 shipped. This package includes a whole home theater sound upgrade in the box and drops from the usual $250 price tag. You’re now saving $100 while scoring an all-time low. It has only hit this price once before, which was back in December. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for a full rundown on what to expect.

This bundle includes everything you need to make movie nights all that more exciting and comes centered around the Roku Streambar. It delivers a 2-in-1 home theater upgrade with built-in 4K HDR streaming capabilities alongside its speaker system functionality. On top of being able to enjoy Netflix, Hulu, and other services, there’s also built-in HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support here alongside a bundled Roku Voice Remote. Its Bluetooth connectivity is then supplemented with Ethernet, ARC HDMI, optical, and a USB input for good measure.

Then there’s the new Roku Wireless Bass, which fittingly delivers on what you’d expect from the name by filling out your setup’s low-end sound profile with some added bass. The standalone unit pairs with the Streambar in the package and features dynamic bass technology to make sure it’s not drowning out the dialogue in movies and shows.

More on the Roku Streambar bundle:

Built-in 4K streaming: Enjoy an easy interface with channels that launch in a snap—all in brilliant 4K HDR picture optimized for any TV. Enjoy a cinematic experience for your entertainment, featuring Dolby Audio, as four internal speakers fill your room with sound. Amp up your entertainment with rumbling lows and powerful response without distortion, bringing movies and TV to life with dynamic bass

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!