Very first discount now live on MSI Claw gaming handheld with Core Ultra chip at $650

The all-new MSI Claw handheld is now on sale for the very first time. It drops down to $649.99 shipped at Best Buy. This price cut is on the entry-level 512GB model with Intel Core Ultra 5 chip and saves you $49 from the usual $699 price tag. It just launched back March, and now a month later is getting in on some savings at the all-time low. You can get the full scoop on the new handheld over in our launch coverage.

The MSI Claw arrives with a very familar form-factor that may not push the envelop from its design, but does with notable specs. The handheld comes powered by Intel’s newest chips that were announced back in January and have been rolling out to all the new reveals across CES 2024. The new Meteor Lake processors used here specifically start with the Core Ultra 5 on the base 512GB model and go all the way up to a Core Ultra 7 155H chipset.

Battery life is another big area where the Claw stands out from the gaming handhelds that have come before it. It has a larger 53Wh capacity, which in its own right is one of the larger batteries in its weight class. In reality, that means you’re looking at around 2 hours of gaming per session, with updated cooling helping keep the system from thermal throttling even under more intense loads. Other perks include a 7-inch 120Hz IPS 1080p display with 500 nits of brightness and VVR support, as well as a pair of Hall Effect joysticks and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

This is of course just the latest portable gaming device of its kind. There’s also the recent ASUS ROG Ally Gaming handhelds, which offer a very similar design to that of the new Claw. Right now, you can drop the base model with a Ryzen Z1 processor down to $399.99 shipped. It typically sells for $600, and is now seeing a $200 discount down to one of the lowest prices yet. If your portable gaming could use a bit more oomph, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor version clocks in at $599.99 – down from $700.

More on the MSI Claw:

Claw A1M-052US, a groundbreaking handheld gaming device that marks a new era in portable gaming experiences. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and featuring Intel® XeSS technology, ensuring a smooth and immersive gameplay experience even on AAA titles

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!