BANG!CASE is the ‘world’s first’ iPhone 15 case to add a second customizable Action Button

We have featured a near countless number of iPhone cases around here over the years, but today it’s time to take a look at “the world’s first action-button phone case.” Apple introduced the new haptic Action Button on its latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max handsets, and now the folks at Bitmo Lab – a brand that originates from collaborations with sspai and JSAUX – are ready to debut the new BANG!CASE. Alongside the see-through case back, onboard LED lighting, and magnetic charging, the case also sports an Action Button (or BANG!Button as the brand puts it) you can customize to trigger any number of things with single, double, and long press clicks. Now available with early bird pricing, be sure to head below for more details.

BANG!CASE – ‘the world’s first action-button phone case’

Resting just below the side (or power, lock) button cover on the right side of the case, you’ll find the BANG!BUTTON. It is essentially a Bluetooth button that connects to your phone the way any other Bluetooth device does. From there you can customize exactly what the button does by way of iPhone’s Accessibility and AssistiveTouch features. This means you can program the BANG!BUTTON very much like the onboard Action Button on the other side.

It supports single click, double click, and long press options to trigger any number of things on the iPhone. Those include the App Switcher, launching the camera app, Control Center, screenshots, and a whole lot more.

BANG!CASE-01

Recording videos and posting them on social media, downloading pictures to create memes, recording audio, and transcribing them instantaneously. With the Bang!Case, you can now easily control your Homekit smart home and your Tesla car with just one click—and much more. There are so many actions your phone can do by pressing a button if only you had a physical interface that allowed you to. Meet the Bang!Case, a brand new MagSafe compatible iPhone 14 and 15 Pro series case featuring the Bang!Button, a second, customizable action button for those users looking to activate more iOS features with a button.

While we haven’t had much time to really put the case through its paces, we do have one in hand and can confirm that this secondary Action Button or BANG!BUTTON does indeed work. And it is pretty cool. it takes a few minutes to connect to your Bluetooth and AssistiveTouch devices, but it has done what it claims to thus far.

From there, you’re looking at a TPU and reinforced glass iPhone case with an interesting transparent design. You can see through to the some of the tech built-into the case that supports the BANG!BUTTON – there are small LED lights on the back indicating Bluetooth pairing and charge status. It also features two small contact points where you attach the magnetic USB charger cable included in the package (the case also features your usual MagSafe array in the middle as well).

We should note the new JSAUX and Bitmo Lab BANG!CASE has just gone live on Kickstarter and is currently available with early bird pricing. It carries a regularly $50 MSRP, with the first 400 units now selling for $39.99, followed by an additional early run at $44.99 when those run out.

As per usual, while we have no indication orders won’t be fulfilled, this is a Kickstarter campaign. Having said that, the estimated delivery date for the early bird units are scheduled to arrive in June of this year.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!