Last day to score extra 60% off Eddie Bauer outerwear with this promo code

Ali Smith -
FashionEddie Bauer
50% off + 60% off

Today only, Eddie Bauer takes an extra 60% off outerwear with promo code HURRY60 at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on jackets, vests, rain gear, and more. Adventure Reward Members (free to sign-up) will land you complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Cascadia Full-Zip Fleece Jacket that’s currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $169. This jacket is available in three color options and the fleece material washes nicely to wear for years to come. The lightweight design is great for layering and it also has three zippered pockets to store essentials. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

