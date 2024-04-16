LG CineBeam 4K UHD smart projector casts up to 120-inch screen for $997 low (Save $503)

Amazon is offering the LG CineBeam 4K UHD Smart Projector for $996.99 shipped. Down from $1,500, which is down from its original $1,697 MSRP, this smart projector has only seen 12 previous discounts since its release last year in April, with the biggest of them dropping costs to the $997 low during Black Friday sales. We’ve already seen three discounts since the new year began, two of which kept above $1,000 and the third brought costs back down to $997 a month ago. Today’s deal comes in to repeat last month’s discount as a 34% markdown off the new going rate that lands as a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

This 1,000-lumens smart projector from LG provides a 4k UHD resolution (3840 x 2160) cast to a screen size between 60 inches and 120 inches. Setup is fast and easy thanks to its auto screen adjustment that optimizes the screen’s alignment and focus to remove distortion, while its HDR10 and HLG support give you a wide color gamut and peak brightness for all your content. It also utilizes dynamic tone mapping for enhanced picture quality frame by frame – accomplished by generating animation frames between existing ones to give it a more fluid feel and balancing highlights and shadows for crisper details. It also features webOS that lets you stream your favorite services like Prime Video, Disney Plus, YouTube, and Apple TV. For connectivity options you’ll have an HDMI port, USB-A, and a USB-C port for direct plug-ins. Head below to learn more.

If you’re planning to have some outdoor movie nights soon and are looking for a smaller portable projector, Check out the ongoing deal for Anker’s NEBULA Solar Portable 1080p Projector that is still sitting at its all-time low. Experience up to 120 inches of 1080p entertainment with this device that offers up to 3 hours of wireless projections on a single charge (extended thanks to the power station). It even comes with over 5,000 pre-installed apps through Android TV 9, including favorites like YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, and more.

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Smart Projector features:

4k UHD: Details astound in Brilliant 4K—with 4x the pixel density of FHD. Watch scenes unfold in sharp contrast and jaw-dropping color for immersion you have to see to believe.

Up to 1000 ANSI Lumens: Content shines in 1,000 ANSI Lumens, delivering brilliance regardless of ambient lighting—both indoors or out.

Entertainment: Stream the latest hit series and blockbuster films right from your projector with webOS, supporting popular platforms like Prime Video, Disney Plus, YouTube, and Apple TV.

Auto Screen Adjustment: Set up is faster and easier than ever with Auto Screen Adjustment (ASA). This projector intuitively optimizes the screen alignment and focus to remove distortion.

HDR10 and HLG: Experience continual picture excellence with support for HDR10 and HLG, delivering a wide color gamut and peak brightness across your content. Plus, Dynamic Tone Mapping optimizes every frame, striking the right balance between highlights and shadows so you never miss a detail.

HDMI and USB Type-C/A ports: Compatibility is no question with HDMI and USB Type-C/A ports. Connect your laptop, LG Sound Bar, mobile device, or game console directly to the CineBeam PU700R, and immerse yourself with ease.

