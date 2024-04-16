Sperry’s Sale on Sale Event offers an extra 30% off clearance items from $20: Boat shoes, more

The Sperry Sale on Sale Event offers an extra 30% off clearance items with code EXTRASALE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Gold Cup Mako Boat Shoe that are currently marked down to $105, which is $70 off the original rate. The 360-degree lacing system gives you support and has a cushioned insole to help with all-day comfort. The rubber outsole promotes traction and you can choose from two color options. These shoes are rated 4.6/5 stars from Sperry customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Leeward Boat Shoes $49 (Orig. $110)
- Cold Bay Thinsulate Duck Boots $70 (Orig. $100)
- Striper II CVO Nautical Sneakers $28 (Orig. $70)
- Gold Cup Mako Boat Shoes $105 (Orig.$175)
- SeaCycled Bahama II Baja Sneaker $46 (Orig. $70)
Our top picks for women include:
- Crest Vibe Two-Tone sneaker $35 (Orig. $70)
- Torrent Chelsea Bright Rain Boot $49 (Orig. $90)
- Sandy Sneakers $49 (Orig. $75)
- SeaCycled Headsail Sneaker $56 (Orig. $110)
- Songfish Jacquard Boat Shoe $49 (Orig. $100)
