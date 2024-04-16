Sperry’s Sale on Sale Event offers an extra 30% off clearance items from $20: Boat shoes, more

Ali Smith -
FashionSperry
30% off from $20
a group of shoes on a wooden table

The Sperry Sale on Sale Event offers an extra 30% off clearance items with code EXTRASALE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Gold Cup Mako Boat Shoe that are currently marked down to $105, which is $70 off the original rate. The 360-degree lacing system gives you support and has a cushioned insole to help with all-day comfort. The rubber outsole promotes traction and you can choose from two color options. These shoes are rated 4.6/5 stars from Sperry customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sperry

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
HyperX’s QuadCast S USB Mic comes wrapped in cust...
Juiced debuts new JetCurrent Pro foldable e-bike with $...
Learn to code with Visual Studio Pro and 15 programming...
Elgato’s Wave XLR Interface with Clipguard tech b...
Sun Joe 24V IONMAX electric power cleaner tackles your ...
Android game and app deals: Through the Ages, Underworl...
Withings HealthKit Body Comp smart scale tracks cardiov...
ASUS ZenScreen 15-inch portable USB-C monitors start fr...
Load more...
Show More Comments