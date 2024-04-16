Sperry’s Sale on Sale Event offers an extra 30% off clearance items from $20: Boat shoes, more

The Sperry Sale on Sale Event offers an extra 30% off clearance items with code EXTRASALE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Gold Cup Mako Boat Shoe that are currently marked down to $105, which is $70 off the original rate. The 360-degree lacing system gives you support and has a cushioned insole to help with all-day comfort. The rubber outsole promotes traction and you can choose from two color options. These shoes are rated 4.6/5 stars from Sperry customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links