Sun Joe 24V IONMAX electric power cleaner tackles your vehicle’s cleaning needs for $40

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24V IONMAX Power Cleaner Kit for $40.23 shipped, after clipping the on-page 30% off coupon. Down from $90, this device saw numerous discounts over the last year, with only one falling lower than today’s rate, down to the $38 low. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 55% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $22 and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $2 above the all-time low from last year.

This 24V pressure washer sports a 180W brush motor that gives you a mild 320 PSI that makes it perfect for washing vehicles or doing light jobs around your home. It features a 20-foot siphon hose that draws water at a 0.55GPM flow from any fresh water source, and at just seven pounds, this pressure washer is a highly portable model. You’ll have five adjustable spray patterns to choose from: zero, zero+, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and a gentle shower. Includes a 2.0Ah battery and charger.

If you want an alternative siphon-focused system as the deal above, Amazon is also offering a 24% discount on the WORX 40V Power Share Hydroshot for $175. With seven times more pressure than a garden hose and nozzle, this pressure washer offers 450 PSI for your more routine cleaning efforts. You can even switch it into its “low” setting of 290 PSI to conserve water and battery. Its nozzle features four settings: a 0-degree direct spray, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, and a 40-degree wider cleaning radius.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of Amazon’s ongoing deal for the Greenworks 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero Turn Riding Mower that just hit a new all-time low. It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with the four included 8.0Ah batteries. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, and much more.

24-Volt IONMAX Cordless Electric Power Cleaner Kit Features:

[24-VOLT IONMAX SYSTEM]: Includes 2.0 Ah lithium-ion battery + charger

[POWERFUL]: 180-Watt Brush Motor

[23″ LANCE]: Provides optimum spray control

[ADJUSTABLE NOZZLE]: With 5 selectable spray patterns: 0°, 0+, 25°, 40° and gentle shower

[4-PIECE ACCESSORY KIT]: Includes utility bristle brush to scrub away dirt and clean wheel wells, 11.9″ extension wand, 20′ siphon hose to draw water from any fresh water source, and garden hose adapter to connect directly to the spigot

