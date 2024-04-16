WORX’s 14-inch corded electric chainsaw falls 33% to $47 in one-day sale (Save $23)

Best Buy is offering the WORX 8 Amp 14-inch Electric Chainsaw for $46.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Normally fetching $70, this chainsaw spent 2023 bouncing between its MSRP and a $45 low that we first saw during Black Friday sales. Since the start of the new year, we’ve already seen quite a few discounts, with them either falling to $55 or $50 at the lowest. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention by $4 and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $2 above the all-time low.

Equipped with a 14-inch bar and chain, this 8A corded electric chainsaw features an auto-tension system to prevent over-tightening alongside an auto-lubrication system that keeps the chain running smooth and fast at 28 feet-per-second, with an oil window that lets you keep track of when to refill your oil. It only weighs a meager seven pounds, offering easy control and maneuverability, as well as ensuring that almost any trained adult can use it, regardless of age or strength.

WORX 8A 14-inch Electric Chainsaw features:

  • Easy Chain TensionThe patented, tool-free auto-tension chain system prevents over-tightening for extremely efficient cuts and a long chain life
  • Powerful 8-Amp MotorIt spins the chain at 28 ft/s, and thanks to other innovations like the lubrication and tension systems, it’ll run at peak performance throughout its lifetime
  • Easy Prime Oil PumpYou’ll always have a well-lubricated chain, and with the oil-level window you’ll always know when it’s time for a refill
  • Compact & Easy To ControlAt only 6.6 lbs you’ll stay in command of this power-packed saw—it’s great for non-professionals handling chores around their property
  • Do It Yourself, Do It Better, Do It With WorxWORX tools are engineered with cutting-edge technology, and above modern efficiency standards, so you can build a cost-effective tool collection that’s designed to last
  • SpecsChain pitch: 3/8”, Chain links: 52, Chain gauge: 0.05”, Volts: 120V-60Hz, Power input: 8 Amps, Oil tank capacity: 4 oz (120 ml)

