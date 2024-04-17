This Level Lock+ bundle with Apple Home Keys support starts from $269 (Reg. $429)

Best Buy now offers the Level Lock+ Smart Lock for $299 shipped. This is a bundle that includes the Apple Home Keys front door upgrade alongside a Wi-Fi hub and one of Level’s Keypads. All of that would normally run you $429, and now you can save $130. This is the best value to date on easily one of the best smart locks on the market. Best Buy drops the price even further if you have a paid My Best Buy membership – offering the package for $269. We explore the whole experience of what earns this smart lock the plus in its name in our hands-on review, or just go get the rundown below the fold.

Level Lock+ is the latest addition to the brand’s family of invisible smart locks. And as enticing as the minimal form-factor is, it isn’t the big selling point this time around. The new Lock+ is one of the few models on the market period, equipped with Apple Home Keys support. So on top of leveraging Siri and HomeKit to unlock the front door, you’ll also be able to unlock by just tapping your iPhone to the lock thanks to NFC. In true Level fashion, there is then a sleek design that can hardly be identified as a smart lock.

If you don’t need all of the Wi-Fi features or the option to punch in codes on a physical keypad, Amazon will just sell you the Level Lock+ by itself for $267. That’s 20% off its usual $329 price tag on its own if you don’t mind forgoing the extra features.

As a quick reminder about locking in that extra savings from Best Buy, the My Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher my Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. Those landing pages courtesy of the retailer breaks down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

Level Lock+ features:

TAP TO ACCESS YOUR HOME using Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys. This Apple home key compatible lock opens a world of possibilities when it comes to going in and out of your home. Simply tap Lock+ with your compatible iPhone or Apple Watch, just as you would tap to pay for your groceries or buy a cup of coffee. Customize your settings for additional ways to lock and unlock your door, using the touch of a finger, a key fob or key card, your iOS or Android smartphone with the Level App, voice commands using Siri, or even a regular key.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!