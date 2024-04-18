Don’t pay the Peloton tax, Echelon’s EX-15 smart connect fitness bike hits $379 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $378.53 shipped. Normally fetching $500, this is only the seventh notable discount we’ve seen on this exercise bike in the last year, having spent most of 2023 sitting above $470 and only falling to the former $348 low at the start of the new year. Last month’s Big Spring Sale saw it fall to a new $240 low for a short period before rising back to its MSRP. Today’s deal comes in as a solid $121 markdown off the going rate that lands among some of the lowest prices we have tracked – ultimately $139 above the all-time low.

With this fitness bike you’ll be able to transform your workout and broaden your exercise horizons all within the comfort and convenience of your own home. While it doesn’t have a built-in screen like other models, it does provide an integrated mount that you can dock to your tablet or smartphone in order to take advantage of the included 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership. You’ll gain access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand fitness classes led by some of the best instructors through the app. Classes range from 5 to 45 minutes and are designed for beginners and pros alike, with workouts that include cycling, rowing, running, HIIT, kickboxing, strength training, yoga, Pilates, and so much more. Your one membership will grant access to these features for up to five users.

And after a good workout, what’s better than a relaxing massage to soothe those sore muscles? Check out the one-day discount on the Insignia 2D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair. It features 2D massage rollers that move up and down as well as side to side, with built-in heat therapy, six preset modes, and a DIY mode that lets you create your ideal massage. In the same post, you’ll also find an ongoing deal for the upgraded 3D massage chair which expands its arsenal of massaging styles and includes added features like surround sound speakers and shortcut keys.

Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect Fitness Bike features:

DESIGN: This bike is designed for everyone and every home. With a modern design and small footprint, the EX-15 Bike provides a high intensive work out without taking over your space. The bike is solid, stable and stays in one place as you pedal, but it will take your at-home workout to new heights.

FEATURES and PERFORMANCE: 32 levels of silent precise resistance lets you vary your workout intensity – Fully adjustable toe cages on the pedals for a secure fit – Extra-large cushioned seat offers comfortable riding – Powder-coat frame for resistance to scratches – Padded handlebars are slip-resistant.

CONTENT: With a membership you get live and on-demand classes for beginning to advanced riders ranging from 5-45 minutes long. Choose from endurance, climbing, HIIT, scenic rides and many others from our world class instructors. One membership works for all machines, including our bikes, rowers, treadmills and Reflect fitness mirrors. You also get access to our Fitpass programs which include yoga, strength, pilates, boxing and much more.

MUSIC: We Don’t Play Elevator Music. With a membership, you’ll stay energized and motivated with the best music in the industry. We partner with the top record labels to bring you the latest music for the best fitness experience. Dance, EDM, Folk and Funk. Hip Hop to K-Pop. Metal, Latin and R and B…whatever your ears want, we’ve got.

