Save $1,500 on Insignia’s 2D zero gravity full body massage chair for $1,000 in 1-day sale

Best Buy is offering the Insignia 2D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair for $999.99 shipped through the end of the day. Down from $2,500, this is the second discount we’ve seen on this massage chair since the new year began. Through 2023 it only saw three major discounts, with the biggest of them dropping costs to the $949 low during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a massive 60% markdown off the going rate that gives you $1,500 in savings and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This zero-gravity reclining massage chair packs a full-body massage experience into one package to combat muscle fatigue, stiffness in joints, and more. It features 2D massage rollers that move up and down as well as side to side, with built-in heat therapy, six preset modes, and a DIY mode that lets you create your ideal massage. This provides five different massage styles that can be changed via the corded remote. You won’t have to worry about body size differences for the different people in your home either, as its system automatically detects and adjusts to the unique measurements of whichever user is sitting in it. Head below to learn more.

Best Buy is also offering the upgraded Insignia 3D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair for $1,799, down from $3,999. The successor to the above model, there are a few key differences between them. For starters, this chair features 3D massage rollers, still with built-in heat therapy, but with a greater 21 preset modes that provide six massage styles – and it can all be controlled via the remote or through the armrest’s shortcut keys. The last big change with this model is the integration of speakers into the chair, allowing you to listen to your favorite tunes, audiobook, or podcast through its surround sound speakers that support Bluetooth connectivity.

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your space, especially with smart home capabilities, be sure to check out the ongoing deals on a variety of meross smart devices, like the Interconnected Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Combo that just hit a new all-time low. It is designed to provide full coverage of your home by wirelessly connecting with up to 11 other detectors, keeping you updated through its multiple alert modes, LED indicators, or with its loud siren.

Insignia 2D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair features:

Customizable massageTarget different areas of the body commonly subjected to muscle aches and pains with six preset programs (Comfort, Relax, Energy, Waist & Buttocks, Neck & Shoulder and Full Body) or create your own ideal massage.

Multiple massage stylesChoose between 5 massage styles (kneading, tapping, knocking, shiatsu & kneading and tapping) using a combination of rollers and air pressure to suit your preferences.

Zero gravity recliningChoose between three preset reclining positions, including a completely horizontal, zero gravity experience, or take control and manually position your chair.

Upper body scanAutomatically detects and adjusts to your unique measurements for a more personalized experience.

Infrared heat therapyHelps soothe and relax sore muscles.

Polyurethane leatherThis timeless leather look is durable, comfortable and easy to clean.

Corded remoteEasily adjust your settings from the comfort of your chair.

Free delivery and setupWe’ll deliver and set it up for you at no extra charge. All you have to do is sit back and relax. Some exclusions apply.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!