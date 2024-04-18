Get $727 in free accessories with Lectric’s XPeak Off-Road e-bikes at $1,399 ($2,126 value)

Lectric has launched an Earth Day Sale through April 22 that is giving up to $727 in free add-on accessories along with your purchase from the selection of the brand’s popular e-bike models. The biggest chance to save is on the XPeak Off-Road High-Step e-bike for $1,399 shipped and the XPeak Off-Road Step-Thru e-bike that is also going for $1,399 shipped, which you can learn about below or by reading through our hands-on review at Electrek. Since its release in October, we’ve only ever seen this model go for $100 cheaper during occasional sales, the most recent being the company’s February flash sale. Along with your purchase, you’ll also be getting the XPeak spare battery, a rear cargo rack, fenders for both tires, an Elite headlight, and an RST Renegade suspension fork that will arrive pre-installed on the bike for you. All-in-all, this entire package with the e-bike would normally cost you $2,126. We’ve also curated a list below of all the other models and their respective deals.

Like most of Lectric’s models, the XPeak Off-Road e-bike has two color schemes that also go along with its designs, with the high-step model coming in black and the step-thru model coming in white. They are both equipped with a 750W rear hub-motor (1310W Peak) paired with a removable 48V battery that propels the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 55 miles on a single charge. They have five levels of pedal assistance that are monitored by a unique cadence sensor combined with the company’s PWR+ technology, as well as an ergonomic below-the-bar trigger throttle for pure electric action. There’s also an array of add-on features like 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires, hydraulic mineral oil brakes, a 7-gear Shimano drivetrain, removable pedals, a thru axle wheel attachment system for tool-free installations, kickstand, a hidden cable routing system, plenty of mounting points for add-ons, and an IP65 water-and-dust-resistant LCD display for real-time performance data.

Lectric XPeak Off-Road e-bike features:

Escape the ordinary with the Lectric XPeak. It’s an all-terrain eBike equipped to take you off-road and encourage you into the unknown. This ride has been tested to the most aggressive safety standard for mountain eBikes (eMTB) – meaning that it’s durable and well-able to take on even the most rugged of terrains. Explore beyond your neighborhood with 26” fat tires, a 1310W peak motor, and a trail-ready RST Renegade suspension front fork to smooth out the ride ahead.

