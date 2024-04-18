HYPER’s high-capacity 27,000mAh USB-C Battery Pack with 100W charging drops to $170

Alongside the brand’s Creativity in Bloom sale, the official HYPER Amazon storefront is now offering its high-capacity HyperJuice 245W USB-C 27,000mAh Battery Pack at $169.99 shipped. This model debuted on Amazon last November at $250 and now carries a $200 regular price both there and directly from HYPER. Today’s deal is up to $80 off and more like $30 in savings from the going rate. Today’s deal comes within $10 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and lands on par with the best price we have seen on Amazon this year. Head below for more details on the powerful high-end power bank.

There are certainly more affordable power banks out there, but the HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack delivers some serious power with a 27,000mAh internal battery and a “whopping 100W Power Delivery passthrough” capability. It carries four USB-C ports (two at 100W and two at 65W) with the ability to charge the battery pack while your powering other gear. An onboard OLED display delivers real-time battery status data while you’re powering up “laptops, tablets, DSLR cameras, smartphones, drones or gaming consoles.”

You can browse through the rest of the HYPER Creativity in Bloom sale right here. You’ll find up to 50% in savings on a wide-range of the brand’s gear including MagSafe power banks, wall chargers, Thunderbolt 4 docks, USB-C hubs, and more

Be sure to scope out Journey’s fabric-wrapped 10,000mAh Kickstand Power Bank as well as our recent feature piece detailing the value add the new Qi2 charging standard can bring to your setup, be it a MagSafe charging stand, a power bank, or otherwise. Dive in right here.

HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack features:

The HyperJuice battery bank has a 27000 mAh charging capacity and wide device compatibility. Charge four devices like an M1 MacBook, an iPad, a DSLR camera, even a drone or a gaming console at the same time. With a whopping 100W Power Delivery passthrough charging, you can quickly charge the portable battery pack while charging other devices. This hand-carry battery charger has two ports with 100W PD and two 65W PD ports. Get more peace of mind when charging due to our super smart over current, over voltage, over temperature, and short-circuit protection of this usb power bank. Enjoy safe and fast charging with the HyperJuice 65w power bank.

