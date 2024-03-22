Tested: Charge 3 devices with Journey’s fabric-wrapped 10,000mAh Kickstand Power Bank

Today we are taking a closer look at Journey’s latest power bank, known as the Rapid GO 10,000mAh Wireless Kickstand. This model adds a few extra touches to your traditional power bank setup, including MagSafe connectivity, an integrated kickstand and finger loop grip, as well as the ability to charge three devices at once. The question is, does it make sense to score a new power bank without Qi2 tech just to save some cash? Head below for our hands-on impressions of Journey’s Rapid GO 10,000mAh Wireless Kickstand Power Bank.

Hands-on with Journey’s Rapid GO 10,000mAh Wireless Kickstand Power Bank

Journey’s Rapid GO 10,000mAh Wireless Kickstand Power Bank is very much what it sounds like – a portable charging solution, complete with a MagSage charging pad for iPhone 12 through 15 and a built-in kickstand to perch your handset up at a nice angle for your viewing pleasure while charging. It also features USB-A and USB-C jacks for charging two other devices at the same time as well as a sort of hidden finger loop so you can get a better grip on the whole package while it is attached to the back of your device.

The Journey Rapid GO 10,000mAh Wireless Kickstand Power Bank sells for $69.99 shipped, but you can drop the total down to $55.99 using code SAVE20 at checkout.

Take a closer look at the specs:

1 X USB-A port, 1 X USB-Cport, wireless charging-enabled (MagSafe-compatible)

Ergonomically designed finger-grab holder

Built-in kickstand stands the phone

Compatible with smartphones equipped with magnetic ring attachment

Max charging speeds: Wireless charging: 15W; USB-C: 20W (PD); USB-A: 18W

10000 mAh lithium battery

Safety mechanisms to prevent short circuit, low-voltage, over-voltage, over-charge and discharge

9to5Toys’ Take:

First let’s talk build quality. While there’s nothing overly mind blowing about the sort of hard plastic exterior Journey is employing here, the fabric-wrapped magnetic array is worth noting. The side of the power bank that meets the magnetic end of your iPhone features a textured fabric treatment that gives the whole device a little bit more of a premium look and feel. Outside of this felt fabric, the rest of the unit features an ABS thermoplastic polymer – its nothing new, but it does seem a little bit stronger and more high-end than many of the plastic-made charger I have tested out. I might have preferred to have the entire charger wrapped in this fabric material, but the two tone look works for me as well.

The bezel of the unit features an in/out USB-C port and an additional USB-A jack for wired connections – you can charge the unit and power two additional devices on top of the MagSafe charging pad – as well as a power button and an LED meter to indicate the internal battery’s charge level.

Around back is where you’ll find the pop-out finger loop grip and the kickstand action. Both of these implementations are designed in a such a way that allows them to snap closed, flush against the back of the power bank when not in use. The finger loop sort of slides up to unfurl and then snaps back down again when you’re through with it, and the kickstand works in very much the same way. There’s nothing overly remarkable here, and I’m certainly not the type to ever use a finger loop grip, but some people are, and everything works as intended – the kickstand itself feels like a metal material to me, but there is no reference to that from Journey. You really need to push to get the finger loop to reveal itself, but that usually means the mechanism that snaps it back in place is going to last longer than not.

All-in-all, the build is a solid one, and I don’t really have any complaints in this department – the magnetic action here is also reliable, gripping nicely to the back of my iPhone 15 Pro right through Burton Goods’ quite robust leather case (check this case out if you haven’t yet, it’s a very good one).

The internal battery is rated at 10,000mAh, which, for me, is the sweet spot when it comes to portable chargers – 5,000mAh never really feels like enough and 20,000mAh models can be a bit too large for my personal on-the-go/travel preferences. However, the specs on the power output here are worth mentioning in a post Qi2 world.

While just about all power banks previous to the new Qi2 standard were locked at a 7.5W output, there are new models hitting the marketplace that can indeed deliver 15W charging speeds. While I personally just about never need anything faster than the 7.5W on offer here in portable situations, some folks certainly might. While highlight Qi2 chargers, like Anker’s new MagGo Power Bank (here’s our hands-on review), are still quite a bit more pricey than the Journey Rapid GO (especially with the discount available today), the power output situation here is something to keep in mind for folks looking to land the fastest possible charging action – this Journey model isn’t going to be able to charge your device nearly as fast as a Qi2 model (here’s more details on Qi2).

In the end, and with that in mind, Journey is providing a compelling charging solution that delivers a slightly more premium option than many of the bargain bin options you’ll find on Amazon. If you’re into the look and the feel, have been impressed by some of the brand’s other gear, and would rather save some cash in favor of a slower output, the Rapid GO 10,000mAh Wireless Kickstand Power Bank is worth a closer look – just remember to use code SAVE20 at checkout to knock the price down.

