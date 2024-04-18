Hyper X Cloud III wireless gaming headset with 120-hour battery hits new $115 low (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset for $114.70 shipped. Down from its usual $170 price tag, this is only the seventh discount we have tracked for this headset on Amazon, coming in as a 33% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention by $15 and lands as a new all-time low. You’ll also find the corded model on Amazon for $91. You can learn more about this headset by continuing to read further, or by checking out our hands-on review.

This PC and PS4/5-compatible headset offers up to 120 hours of battery life on a single charge paired with an overall design focused on comfort, with HyperX’s signature memory foam and leatherette ear pads. Each cup holds a 53mm driver that have been “tuned by HyperX audio engineers to provide an optimized listening experience that accents the dynamic sounds of gaming.” It also features a removable noise-cancelling microphone to reduce disruptive sounds and onboard volume controls with an indicator light to alert you when your mic is active or not.

If you’re looking for more ways to upgrade your battlestation, have you considered it might be time for a new and better monitor? Well check out the ongoing deal for the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor that is still sitting at its all-time lowest price. It delivers a 1440p resolution on an 1800R curved panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, as well as a whole bunch of features like its built-in gaming hub that allows you to make setting adjustments without ever having to leave your active screen. You can also head over to our Best PC Gaming Deals hub when you’re done shopping through the above deals for more gaming-related devices.

HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Up to 120 hours of Battery Life: Put on the Cloud III Wireless and you might not have to charge again for weeks. Enjoy up to 120 hours of battery life for gaming, watching anime, or chatting on a single charge.

Comfort is King: Comfort’s in the Cloud III’s DNA. HyperX signature memory foam in the headband and ear cushions wrapped in soft, premium leatherette make for a plush, comfortable fit all around.

Audio Tuned for Your Entertainment: Angled 53mm drivers have been tuned by HyperX audio engineers to provide an optimized listening experience that accents the dynamic sounds of gaming.

Upgraded, Crystal-Clear Detachable Microphone: Captures high-quality audio for clear voice chat and calls. The noise-cancelling mic has a built-in mesh filter to further reduce disruptive sounds. It also features an LED mic mute indicator.

Durability, for the Toughest of Battles: The headset is flexible and features an aluminum frame so it’s resilient against travel, accidents, mishaps, and your ‘level-headed’ reactions to losses and defeat screens.

