Jetson's Canyon folding electric scooter with 22-mile range falls to $412 ($488 in savings)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonGreen DealsJetson
$488 off $412

Amazon is offering the Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter for $411.50 shipped. Already down from its $900 MSRP, this is only the sixth discount we have tracked over the course of the last year and comes in as a 54% markdown off the going rate that lands at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked, saving you a whopping $488 off the MSRP. You won’t be able to find this particular model on the manufacturer’s website anymore either, as it has been retired since December, but when it was available it was last listed at its MSRP. 

Equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V lithium-ion battery, this electric scooter is able to reach top speeds of 15.5 MPH and travel up to 22 miles on a single charge. It comes with three speed modes (up to 3 MPH, up to 10 MPH, and up to 15.5 MPH) that can be controlled via the LCD display that also gives you real-time information on your speed, battery levels, and headlight status. Like many other models of electric scooters, this one features a folding design that makes it far easier to store or transport when you’re not using it.

If you’re in the market for a more powerful model, there’s also a deal on the NIU KQi3 Max Foldable Electric KickScooter for today only. It has a 450W rear-wheel drive motor and a 48V battery that push it up to top speeds of 23.6 MPH with a range of up to 40 miles. It also has a bunch of advanced features like a triple braking system alongside self-healing tires or cruise control functionality. And in the same post, we also detail all the e-bike sales that are still going and seeing massive discounts across a wide array of new and old models alike.

Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter features:

  • Top Speed: Get where you need to be fast with the Canyon’s top speed of 15.5 mphto make an impact
  • Max Range: A max range of 22miles allows riders to explore their neighborhood or commute all on a single battery charge
  • LCD Display: Track battery life, speed, and miles ridden
  • Speed Modes: Select from three speed modes
  • Brake Style: The Canyon comes with a hand brake
  • Easy Folding Mechanism: Put away and store the Canyon with ease

