Jetson’s Canyon folding electric scooter with 22-mile range falls to $380 ($520 in savings)

Update: Amazon has dropped the price further to $379.52 shipped.

Amazon is offering the Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter for $411.50 shipped. Already down from its $900 MSRP, this is only the sixth discount we have tracked over the course of the last year and comes in as a 54% markdown off the going rate that lands at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked, saving you a whopping $488 off the MSRP. You won’t be able to find this particular model on the manufacturer’s website anymore either, as it has been retired since December, but when it was available it was last listed at its MSRP.

Equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V lithium-ion battery, this electric scooter is able to reach top speeds of 15.5 MPH and travel up to 22 miles on a single charge. It comes with three speed modes (up to 3 MPH, up to 10 MPH, and up to 15.5 MPH) that can be controlled via the LCD display that also gives you real-time information on your speed, battery levels, and headlight status. Like many other models of electric scooters, this one features a folding design that makes it far easier to store or transport when you’re not using it.

Be sure to check out NIU’s Earth Day Sale that is taking up to 40% off a selection of the brand’s popular e-scooter models through April 28, including on preorders for the new KQi Air X Electric Scooter. When you’re done shopping the above deals, be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub to check out all the other big discounts on EVs, power stations, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter features:

Top Speed: Get where you need to be fast with the Canyon’s top speed of 15.5 mphto make an impact

Max Range: A max range of 22miles allows riders to explore their neighborhood or commute all on a single battery charge

LCD Display: Track battery life, speed, and miles ridden

Speed Modes: Select from three speed modes

Brake Style: The Canyon comes with a hand brake

Easy Folding Mechanism: Put away and store the Canyon with ease

