SK hynix flash drive-sized 1,000MB/s Tube Portable SSDs see first deals from $70 (41% off)

Today we are tracking the very first price drops on the new SK hynix flash drive-sized portable SSDs. The brand’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the 1TB SK hynix Tube T31 Portable SSD down at $79.99 shipped. This model landed on Amazon for the first time last month at $135 and is now seeing a solid 41% price drop to deliver the first sizable price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the 500GB model marked down from $100 to $69.99 shipped, but clearly the 1TB is a better per GB price overall. Head below the fold for more details on this compact portable SSD solution for your EDC, gaming consoles, and more. 

As we mentioned above, the SK hynix Tube T31 Portable SSD comes in the form of a more compact flash drive-style housing with a design geared towards PlayStation and Xbox machines with USB-A connectivity – as well as anything else with a standard USB connector. It supports USB-A 3.2 Gen2 and delivers data transfers speeds up to 1,000MB/s. A 3-year warranty is included with purchase. 

For something with a touch more speed and USB-C connectivity, dive into the ongoing deal on Crucial’s 1,050MB/s X9 1TB Portable SSD. This one is now sitting at a 2024 Amazon low at $73 shipped and joins a few deals on the brand’s higher-end models starting from $105 shipped

SK hynix Tube T31 Portable SSD features:

The perfect go-anywhere portable gaming storage…back up your data at a blazing speed of up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps)…Ultra fast back up storage for PS4, PS5, XBOX Series X/S & One, Windows 10/11 and macOS…Easy Plug & Play with pocket-sized SSD & built-in USB-A 3.2 Gen2 connector. 

