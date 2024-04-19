Get 100GB of lifetime cloud storage with Amaryllo for $25 (Reg. $59)

Cloud storage makes it easy to access and back up your files, but it can be expensive. Not with Amaryllo Cloud Storage. This impressive platform makes file storage truly affordable. For a limited time, you can jump on the 100GB lifetime plan for only $24.97 (Reg. $59.98) at 9to5Toys Specials — that’s the best price on the web.

Keeping control of your digital world can be a struggle. Photos, videos, and documents pile up fast, leaving limited space on your devices. Cloud storage provides a convenient solution, but most options lock you into endless monthly fees.

Amaryllo offers a refreshing alternative, giving you full control over your data without the recurring cost.

This well-known security company is known for creating smart cameras. Now, they are turning their expertise to cloud storage.

As featured at CES, the platform uses zero-knowledge encryption to keep your data private, while also complying with GDPR and CCPA regulations. Features like AI-powered photo organization help you find your files faster, and you can easily copy files between devices.

The Amaryllo Cloud app works on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, and you can upload files via any web browser. You can upload multiple files at the same time, too.

With this deal, you get lifetime access to 100GB of storage. You can also securely share files with up to nine friends and family members, and stack the codes for more storage on the same account.

The lifetime 100GB plan is normally priced at $59.97, but you can get your subscription today for $24.79 until 11.59pm Pacific on 4/21.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

