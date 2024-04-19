Google Nest Cam Indoor lands at new Amazon low of $67 (Reg. $100), more

Amazon now offers the latest Google Nest Cam Indoor for $67.59 shipped in several styles. Today’s offer is a new all-time low as a 33% discount from the usual $100 going rate. It’s one of the first times we’ve ever seen it drop below $70, which was our previous mention. Google’s latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor arrives with a 1080p sensor at the center of the surveillance capabilities. Ideal for keeping tabs on the happenings around your home, checking in on your furry friends while away, or even monitoring package arrivals by pointing the cam out the window, this Assistant-enabled offering comes backed by person detection and other motion notifications and all of Google’s usual smart tech. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

While not entirely new all-time lows, some of the company’s other releases are going on sale today, too. Google’s Nest cameras all integrate into the company’s smart home ecosystem, with Assistant support right out of the box. These all offer tighter integration than you’ll find from other third-party solutions, with premium builds to go alongside their discounts.

Even with today’s deals, there is no beating the affordable price of Amazon’s new Blink Mini 2 smart cam. It just debuted last month as the next-generation, entry-level camera from Amazon’s smart security company offshoot. We took a hands-on look at the whole package, which now comes with some added resilience to the elements and more at just $40.

Google Nest Cam Indoor features:

Keep an eye on your home when you’re away with the snow Nest Cam Wired. This unit is powered by an included USB Type-A power adapter. It uses a 1/2.8″ image sensor to capture 1080p resolution video at 30 fps. Two IR LEDs provide up to 15′ of night vision. The camera features a 135° diagonal field of view, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and motion detection.

