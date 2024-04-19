Google’s latest Nest Thermostat with Matter hits best price of the year at $90 (Save $40)

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the latest Google Nest Thermostat at $89.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the usual $130 price tag that you’d more regularly pay and an extra $10 under our previous mention that went live earlier on in the spring. Now that warmer weather is rolling in, the savings are here to keep you comfortable all summer long. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Google’s latest Nest Thermostat is the perfect smart home upgrade any time of year, but especially in spring. It helps you automatically heat up your home to comfortable temperatures through the colder mornings but also to cool things off when unexpected 80-degree days start pouring in. The thermostat sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with an LED display. On top of leveraging Assistant, it can also be tied into schedules and automations, too. It also has some new tricks up its sleeve thanks to Matter support, bringing HomeKit into the mix alongside a wider array of compatible systems than before.

As far as other Assistant upgrades go, don’t forget that you can save on all of the latest Google Nest Cams right now, too. Five different models of indoor and outdoor cameras are getting in on the savings now that spring is here, all of which start from $67.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

