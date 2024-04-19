Save $100 on RadRunner e-bikes from $1,299 and help Rad Power plant a tree for Earth Day

Rad Power Bikes has launched an Earth Day Sale through April 24 that is taking $100 off its RadRunner line of e-bikes and committing to planting trees through the National Forest Foundation for every purchase. The best of these deals is on the RadRunner 3 Plus Utility e-bike for $2,099 shipped with the added bonus of receiving a free accessory that is valued under $100. It first launched at $2,299 in March 2023 and has since fallen to a $2,199 MSRP after Rad Power lowered prices across its entire e-bike lineup. We’ve only seen it fall as low as $1,899 during occasional flash sales, often being left out or discounted by $100 during major sales events like Black Friday or Christmas. You can learn more about this model by heading below or reading through our hands-on review over at Electrek.

This utility e-bike comes equipped with a 750W rear hub motor and 672Wh battery that propels it to a max speed of 20 MPH and travels up to 45+ miles on a single charge. It features a five-level pedal assist with a 12 magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that gives you a charge indicator, speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, pedal assist level, motor watts, headlight/taillight indicator, trip time, and a clock. It also comes stocked with a rear-mounted cargo rack that offers a 120-pound payload, puncture-resistant fat tires, fenders for both wheels, a standard LED headlight, and an integrated taillight with brake light capabilities.

While the RadRunner 2 and the RadRunner Plus are discounted to $1,299 and $1,699 as part of this sale, they are not included to receive a free accessory like the above model. They both come with a 750W motor and a 672Wh battery that propels them to a max speed of 20 MPH and travels 50 miles for the RadRunner 2 and 45 miles for the RadRunner Plus. The RadRunner 2 has four levels of pedal assistance with a cadence sensor and simple control panel, whereas the RadRunner Plus has five levels of pedal assistance, with a bonus zero level for when you want to manually pedal the bike yourself. They both come with a variety of add-on accessories, but its the Plus model that has been given upgraded ones like its LCD display also having a USB port to charge your personal devices.

This Earth Day Sale will continue through April 24, with the discount on the RadRunner 3 Plus being automatically applied in cart when you add the e-bike and an accessory under $100. You can browse through Rad Power’s included accessories here. And head over to our Green Deals hub to look through all the other e-bike brands that are having spring sales, as well as deals on power stations, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

RadRunner 3 Plus Utility e-bike features:

Refined style. Remarkable rides. The latest addition to the RadRunner family is expertly engineered to help you get the most out of your ride, whether you’re exploring new places, meeting up with friends, or powering through your to-do list. Featuring a redesigned low-step frame, hydraulic brakes, and our most up-to-date tech, you’ll enjoy a riding experience unmatched by any other electric utility bike.

