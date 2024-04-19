Shark’s Matrix Plus robot vacuum and mop with self-empty charging station returns to $400 low

Amazon is offering the Shark Matrix Plus 2in1 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $700, it spent the first 10 months of 2023 bouncing between its MSRP and $450. Black Friday sales then brought costs down lower to the $400 low, which was repeated during Christmas sales. Since the start of the new year it has kept above $500, with today’s deal coming in as a 43% markdown off the going rate that gives you $300 in savings and returns it to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Equipped with a self-cleaning brush roll and sonic mopping technology that scrubs hard floors 100 times a minute while simultaneously vacuuming, this autonomous device utilizes Shark’s Matrix Clean paired with 360-degree LiDAR vision to map out and cover a grid pattern in your home while also being able to avoid any common objects that may end up in its path – as opposed to the standard S-patterned routes of typical models that use less advanced navigation. It even uses blasts of air along walls and corners to ensure the removal of unwanted debris hiding away in cracks and creases. It automatically empties itself in its charging station, which has enough capacity to hold up to 60 days of debris before you’ll need to empty it. You can also control all its functions through your smartphone via the app or go hands free with Alexa or Google Assistant instead. Head below to learn more.

If you’re hoping for a cheaper option, check out our recent coverage of the ongoing 50% off discount on the Yeedi vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo. It features a powerful 3,000Pa of suction power alongside its unique oscillating mopping system, visual navigation technology can map out your home’s layout, 3D obstacle avoidance, and a 240-minute battery life on a single charge. You can also head over to our Home Goods hub for more of the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Shark Matrix Plus 2in1 Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

INCREDIBLE SUCTION AND SONIC MOPPING: First, it’s an ultra-powerful whole home vacuum on carpets and floors that empties its own dustbin. Second, it’s an ultra-powerful vacuum that sonic mops hard floors at the same time..Battery life : 60 days.

NO SPOTS MISSED: With Matrix Clean, the robotic vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris delivering 30% better carpet cleaning*(*vs. RV2610WD single pass tested on level loop sand).

CLEANS EDGES & CORNERS: CleanEdge Detect uses blasts of air and corner recognition to remove debris from edges and corners pulling the debris into the cleaning path for 50% better edge cleaning* (*vs RV2610WD with CleanEdge turned off).

HEPA FILTRATION & ANTI ALLERGEN SEAL: True HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97%* of dust and allergens (*down to .3 microns) in the base.

IT EMPTIES & CHARGES ITSELF: Holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. The bagless base doesn’t require any additional purchase of disposal bags, and with Recharge & Resume, robot automatically will recharge and pick up cleaning where it left off.

TACKLE STUCK ON STAINS: Sonic Mopping scrubs hard floors 100x per minute and for extra deep cleaning initiate Matrix Mop in the app to get 50% better stain cleaning in targeted zones (vs. RV2001WD, modified IEC 62885-6).

SELF-CLEANING BRUSHROLL: Digs deep into carpets and directly engages hardwood floors pulling up debris, hair, and dirt from all surfaces in your home – engineered to pick up more hair and is anti-hair wrap.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!