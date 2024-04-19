Give your EDC a transparent makeover with the Sharge 170 USB-C power bank at $135

Amazon is now offering the just-released Sharge 170 Power Bank for $134.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s the second-best offer we’ve seen as a discount from the usual $180 going rate. This is within $3 of our previous mention and saves you a total of $45. It’s still one of the first offers to date, as well. You can get the full scoop in our launch coverage, too.

The new Sharge 170 Power Bank keeps the transparent tech trend alive with a refreshed design compared to the company’s previous releases. It still lets you gaze upon all of the internal circuitry and batteries, but is now triangular! There’s still a little display on the outside for keeping tabs on charging rates and remaining capacity, as well as an array of USB-C ports for topping off your iPhone and even MacBook.

Easily one of my favorite parts is that Sharge went above and beyond to make the new 170W power bank water resistant. It carries an IP66 rating, which means it can handle everything from light splashes to quick submersions.

For all of this week's other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup.

More on the Sharge 170 Power Bank:

Inspired by Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd’s timeless masterpiece. Unique transparent prism silhouette houses exquisite engineering. Charging with style. Packed with 2×USB-C and 1×USB-A ports, for 3-device fast charging at once. Even when all ports are in use, you still get up to 65W fast charging from either one USB-C port. All-in-one power solution to declutter your workspace and pump up your productivity.

