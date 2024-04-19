Give your EDC a transparent makeover with the Sharge 170 USB-C power bank at $135

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSHARGE
Reg. $180 $135
graphical user interface

Amazon is now offering the just-released Sharge 170 Power Bank for $134.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s the second-best offer we’ve seen as a discount from the usual $180 going rate. This is within $3 of our previous mention and saves you a total of $45. It’s still one of the first offers to date, as well. You can get the full scoop in our launch coverage, too.

The new Sharge 170 Power Bank keeps the transparent tech trend alive with a refreshed design compared to the company’s previous releases. It still lets you gaze upon all of the internal circuitry and batteries, but is now triangular! There’s still a little display on the outside for keeping tabs on charging rates and remaining capacity, as well as an array of USB-C ports for topping off your iPhone and even MacBook. 

Easily one of my favorite parts is that Sharge went above and beyond to make the new 170W power bank water resistant. It carries an IP66 rating, which means it can handle everything from light splashes to quick submersions.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

More on the Sharge 170 Power Bank:

Inspired by Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd’s timeless masterpiece. Unique transparent prism silhouette houses exquisite engineering. Charging with style. Packed with 2×USB-C and 1×USB-A ports, for 3-device fast charging at once. Even when all ports are in use, you still get up to 65W fast charging from either one USB-C port. All-in-one power solution to declutter your workspace and pump up your productivity.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
SHARGE

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Shark’s Matrix Plus robot vacuum and mop with sel...
Save $400 on Juiced Bikes’ RipCurrent S Fat-Tire ...
HP Omen 34-inch UltraWide 165Hz curved gaming monitor f...
Nothing Phone (2) sees first discount of the year down ...
NIU’s Earth Day Sale takes up to 40% off e-scoote...
Amazon Fire tablet sale from $65: All-new 10-inch $95, ...
SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 4 Xbox wireless gaming h...
Don’t wait for Apple to release a new one this fa...
Load more...
Show More Comments