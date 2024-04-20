Google’s Nest x Yale Smart Lock drops to the best price of the year at $200 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest x Yale Smart Lock for $199.99 shipped. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by an extra $29 and marks the best price of the year as a $100 discount from the usual $300 price tag. It’s the lowest since it hit this same price on Black Friday last year and the second-best ever at within $5 of the all-time low. Over at 9to5Google, we also just talked about how the new Matter version just isn’t a proper substitute for today’s discounted model – which is still as good as it gets for an Assistant smart lock.

The Nest x Yale smart lock delivers a notable upgrade to your Assistant security kit centered around one of several different metal finishes. It has a touchscreen display for punching in codes on top of unlocking with your smartphone or using a voice assistant, too. There’s no key port on this model, so you’ll be completely transitioning over to the smart side of security. The Nest x Yale Lock connects to the rest of your smart home over Wi-Fi, too.

We also have a fresh batch of deals over in our smart home guide this week, too. There’s plenty of gear for your Siri, Alexa, and Assitant setups, be it light bulbs, smart plugs, security cameras, or some RGB accent lighting.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock features:

Meet the secure, tamper-proof smart lock from Nest and Yale. It’s keyless, so you can lock and unlock the door from anywhere with the Nest app. Give people you trust a passcode instead of a key, and get alerts when they come and go. And lock the door with a tap. If you forget, the Nest x Yale Lock even reminds you. Keyless entry on the LED keypad lets you lock and unlock your front door without a key. The keypad plays different sounds when it’s touched to confirm responses, such as locking, unlocking, or turning Privacy Mode on or off.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!