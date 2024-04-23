Anker’s newest Prime GaN USB-C Chargers now start from $50 (Reg. $60+)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 100W Prime USB-C GaN Charger for $59.99 shipped. This is down from $85 and saves you $25. It’s the second-best price to date and the lowest of 2024. We did see it at $5 less back in December, but otherwise, you’re looking at one of the best values on one of our favorite multi-device wall adapters. Sporting a 3-port design, the new Anker Prime 100W wall charger packs the company’s latest GaN technology. That lets it fit two USB-C ports and a USB-A slot into a build that’ll fit in the palm of your hand, while still delivering enough power to top off MacBooks, iPads, and other gear.

Joining the savings, the Anker Prime 67W USB-C charger is also down to a new all-time low. This model packs much of the same folding plug design as the lead deal, just in a slightly smaller form-factor. It’s on sale for $49.99, down from the usual $60 going rate and marks the second-best price of the year. As you can probably guess from the name, it can dish out 67W of juice between the three ports. There’s the same ActiveShield 2.0 protection in tow, as well as the same reliance on Anker’s latest Gallium nitride tech.

Alongside those more typical wall chargers, the Anker Prime lineup is also packed with some more novel ways to refuel your gear. We break down what’s new this time around in our launch coverage, detailing all of the new power strips and the fresh power banks with magnetic docking station.

Anker Prime Charger features:

With 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, effortlessly charge your phone, tablet, and notebook all at once from a single charger. Whether you use both USB-C ports or a combination of USB-C and USB-A ports, enjoy fast and efficient charging with a maximum output of 100W.

