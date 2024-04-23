Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 hit $150 with Lightning case in Best Buy refurb sale (Orig. $249)

Through the end of the day, Best Buy offers a pair of in-house certified refurbished AirPods Pro 2 for $149.99 shipped. This is down from $249 and marks the best discount we’ve seen on Apple’s latest headphones. Today’s discount is on the Lightning charging case model and saves you $99. If you’re looking for the USB-C version, Amazon has your back with a discount down to $199.99 from its usual $249 price tag.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone. 

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and a lanyard loop. 

AirPods Pro 2 features:

The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. So every sound is more vivid than ever..Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ear.

