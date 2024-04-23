Greenworks 40V 12-inch compact chainsaw tackles storm cleanup for $124 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 12-inch Cordless Electric Compact Chainsaw for $124.15 shipped. Down from its $180 price tag, this chainsaw has seen two previous discounts since the new year began, with the first being a drop to the $120 low in January and the second to $136 in March. Today’s deal comes in as a 31% markdown off the going rate that beats out our previous mention by $12, giving you $56 in savings and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked – matching the current price over at Greenworks.

With hurricane season on the horizon, this compact chainsaw makes an ideal tool for your storm cleanup needs. The 40V brushless motor comes powered by a 2.0Ah battery that allows up to 65 cuts of 4×4 planks on a single charge. It features a 12-inch bar and chain that stays lubricated and running smoothly thanks to its built in auto-oiler, as well as an oil window to keep track of when it will need a refill. Its compact, lightweight design and wrap-around handle ensures little to no strain while maintaining maximum control. And you won’t need to deal with the headache of pulling its cord or priming the motor first as this chainsaw starts with a simple push of a button, ultimately saving you time, energy, and most importantly – money.

Notable Greenworks Amazon discounts:

Be sure to also check out the ongoing deal for the Greenworks 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero Turn Riding Mower with four 8.0Ah Batteries. It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5 acres of land on a single charge. And when you’re done shopping through the above deals, head over to our Green Deals hub to look through all the best discounts for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, and more.

Greenworks 40V 12-inch Cordless Compact Chainsaw features:

40V COMPACT CHAINSAW – perfect for homeowners and occasional users.power: Cordless

12″ BAR AND CHAIN – Low kickback safety chain with hand guard for added protection

AUTOMATIC OILER – applies oil to bar and chain when needed to ensure durability and optimal use

TOOL-LESS TENSIONING – for easy bar and chain maintenance

EASY TO USE – electric start, no gas or fumes, no carburetor, no spark plug, and no starter rope

