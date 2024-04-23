Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld has never sold for less at $630 (Save $70)

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo Legion Go for $629.99 shipped. This is a new all-time low at $70 off the usual $700 price tag. It’s still one of the first price cuts yet and also beats our previous mention from back in February by an extra $20. Best Buy is also matching today’s offer, too. The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the latest portable handheld systems on the market alongside the new MSI Claw starting at $699 from MSI and the ASUS Reg Ally before that. Head below for a closer look.

The Legion Go portable handheld brings your PC gaming library on the road with an 8.8-inch, 144Hz WQXGA (2560×1600) display. The whole thing runs on Windows 11 to provide “maximum game platform and title compatibility” and is powered by the AMD Z1 Extreme Processor with 16GB of “power efficient and performance” LPDDR5X memory. You’ll find either a 500GB or 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD inside alongside the 49WHr battery system, a pair of USB-C ports, and a microSD slot for an affordable way to expand internal storage capacity.

Lenovo’s Legion Go sports Hall sensor and RGB-lit joysticks “for smooth play and increased durability” with an included 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, detachable controllers, a power adapter, a hard-case, and a vertical mouse stabilization disk.

You can currently also score the very first discount on the MSI Claw gaming handheld with Core Ultra chip at $650. There’s also the recent ASUS ROG Ally Gaming handhelds, which offer a very similar design to that of the new Claw. Right now, you can drop the base model with a Ryzen Z1 processor down to $399.99 shipped. It typically sells for $600, and is now seeing a $200 discount down to one of the lowest prices yet. If your portable gaming could use a bit more oomph, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor version clocks in at $599.99 – down from $700.

Lenovo Legion Go features:

16:10 8.8″ WQXGA (2560×1600) 144Hz display that can be scaled down to 800P/60Hz gives you the flexibility you need for gaming or media consumption, balancing power and performance. Featuring the AMD Z1 Extreme Processor, 16GB of power efficient and performant 7500MHz LPDDR5X memory, and 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD with scalable power profiles from <10W to 25W+ The Windows 11 Operating system provides maximum game platform and title compatibility. The integrated Legion Space software helps you keep it all organized. Comes with 3 Months Free XBOX Game Pass Ultimate so you can hit the ground gaming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!