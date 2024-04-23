Nomad launches new Glow 2.0 iPhone 15 Pro/Max case, save 25% when you buy two

Nomad today is launching its all-new Glow 2.0 iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max cases. These new and improved glow-in-the-dark covers for Apple’s latest smartphones are now upgraded to glow ten times as bright compared to the original models and bring a little extra flare to your smartphone – on top of the usual protection that Nomad’s Sport cases are known for. Now, you can also save on the all-new release. Adding two of the $50 iPhone 15 cases to your cart and applying code CASEOFF at checkout will get you 50% off one of the covers – or 25% off the pair.

Nomad’s Sport cases cover your iPhone 15 in a hardshell design that pairs with a rubber bumper around the outside for some extra peace of mind. All of the different colorways have glossy finishes, but this Glow 2.0 model brings a little extra to the table. In normal light, it’ll just be a vibrant green. But at night, you’ll be able to show off a glow-in-the-dark design that we detail over at 9to5Mac. I’ve personally been using this case for the past few days, and just adore how great the light up feature is.

Today’s sale applies to not just the Glow 2.0 style, but any of the other Nomad cases. Applying the code will take 50% off the most affordable of the cases in your cart, and pairs with different Sport styles as well as the company’s signature leather builds. Just be sure to act fast on these new glow-in-the-dark styles. Nomad’s limited-edition releases normally sell out quickly, and that’ll certainly be true for something like these Glow 2.0 cases. If you buy two of the Glow 2.0 cases, that’s like getting 25% off your whole order.

Nomad Sport Glow 2.0 Case features:

With its thoughtfully designed grip bumpers, high-end metal buttons, and striking high-gloss backing, Sport Case is designed to be the minimalist’s everyday case. In daylight, Glow 2.0 is a classic pale green. Turn the lights off, and the power of photoluminescence transforms the daytime color into a vibrant glowing green. Stay protected from all angles. With a shock-absorbing TPE bumper and a raised camera ring, Sport Case keeps your iPhone safe from drops up to 8 feet high.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!