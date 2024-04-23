Nomad’s popular Leather iPhone 14/Pro cases hit $35 in new outlet sale, plus BOGO 50% off

Nomad makes some of our favorite Apple accessories, and that’s even more true for its lineup of leather goods. Time and time again deemed the best leather cases for iPhone, today the company is refreshing its outlet sale with deep deals on those very covers, as well as gear for your iPad and Apple Watch. Shipping varies per order. A favorite from the sale is the Modern Leather iPhone 14 Pro case at $35. It’s down from $50 and marks one of the best we’ve seen. This matches our previous mention and is the lowest of 2024.

Focusing on its in-house leather instead of the usual Horween designs, we can still easily recommend Nomad’s Modern Leather iPhone case. It covers your handset in a genuine leather build while still offering some protection against drops and other damage. We break down just why it’s one of our favorite cases on the market in our hands-on review, let alone the best when it comes to pairing your iPhone 14 Pro with a leather experience.

Making today’s offers even better, Nomad is also running a buy one get one 50% off sale on its cases. So on top of being able to lock-in the clearance pricing on its previous-generation offerings, you can score more than one style to take advantage of even deeper savings. Just apply code CASEOFF at checkout, which will take 50% off the most affordable of the two cases you have in your cart.

The savings also carry over to some other cases, including rugged styles and so much more.

Modern Leather iPhone 14 Case features:

Modern Leather Case stylishly elevates the look and feel of your iPhone while offering rugged protection. Built with full grain, sustainably sourced leather, Modern Leather Case will patina with time to develop a finish unique to you.

