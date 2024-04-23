Philips Hue Festavia smart string lights are up to $118 off starting from $149

Amazon now offers the 130-foot string of Philips Hue Festavia Smart String Lights for $241.92 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s an extra 20% off its usual $360 price tag and marking a new all-time low at $118 off. Today’s offer is still one of the first chances to save and lands at $46 under our previous mention. If you can get away with a shorter set of string lights, the 65-foot Festavia strand sells for $149.6 after its on-page coupon has been applied. Get the full scoop in our hands-on review.

The Philips Hue Festavia Lights are more than just smart Christmas lights. I mean, that’s effectively what they are, but you can use them for more than decking the halls or adding some Siri-enabled bulbs to the tree. They were first relaunched back in September, and I ordered them right away. I’ve been loving my set of the smart lights ever since for adding a bit of color into my space.

But as for how that experience actually stacks up, the new Philips Hue Festavia lights arrive with the usual Bluetooth or Zigbee connectivity. There’s also a redesigned build that ensures these are ready to handle decking both the indoor and outdoor halls, too. On top of just being able to have Siri change the color of the lights, there are also smart animation modes that add twinkling effects across the 250 bulbs for bringing some festive flair to your smart home.

More on the Philips Hue Festavia lights:

Festavia string lights are weatherproof, so they can be used both inside your home or outside all year round. And because it’s Low-volt compatible, you can connect it to the same power supply unit as your other outdoor lights. Once you’ve set your scene, make it unique! Use the Linear style for a gradient of color in a single line, Scattered for a random arrangement of color, or Mirrored to mirror the colors from the middle of the string.

