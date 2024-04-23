Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 now 50% off at just $349

Best Buy is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $349 shipped. Today’s offer lands from the usual $699 price tag and saves you 50%. It’s the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date and the lowest since back in February. Outside of that discount an extra $50 below today’s sale, this is the lowest offer we’ve seen on this 128GB/8GB model. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage or get the full scoop below.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by a folding 2-in-1 design. That lets you convert it between a typical laptop form-factor and a tablet for doing everything from typing out papers to watching Netflix just about anywhere. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well, with the added perk of microSD and two USB-C ports. Then there’s 128GB of SSD storage to go alongside 8GB of onboard RAM.

We’re also still tracking a discount on Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE. This model takes a different focus than the Samsung model above and is now on sale for a new all-time low of $479. It’s down from $649 and while not as affordable as the lead deal, offers $170 in savings alongside its gaming prowess.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features:

Now work can be just as fun as play, thanks to the world’s first QLED Chromebook ever. Feast your eyes as you dive into your favorite past times or present your next big idea with a larger-than-life color display that’s more vibrant than ever before. With the power and speed of next-generation Intel Celeron processing, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered up and ready for everyone, from the early morning tasks-master to the late-night studier.

