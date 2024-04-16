Withings HealthKit Body Comp smart scale tracks cardiovascular health at $170, more

Amazon is now offering only the second-ever discount on the new Withings Body Comp Smart Scale. Available in two colors, today’s offer lands at $169.95 shipped in either case. It’s $30 off the usual $200 price tag and matches the all-time low from back in December. This is also the first price cut of the year, too. The Withings Body Comp scale does far more than just track weight, going as far as providing a complete body analysis including vascular age, visceral fat, and even nerve health. It syncs with Apple Health, either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and can track multiple users.

If you don’t need the improved cardiovascular health features offered by the more premium model above, Amazon is also discounting the Withings Body Smart Scale. This is still compatible with Apple Health and all kinds of other fitness platforms but drops some of the higher-end tech to drop the price to $84.95. This is $15 off the usual $100 price tag and also lands as the second-ever offer. It matches the all-time low from back in January.

Those looking for something that’s more affordable will want to consider this Anker smart scale. It’s also on sale and will do the trick with a far more entry-level $60 price tag. It’ll still bring data into Apple Health, but isn’t quite as robust of a solution.

Withings Body Comp features:

Body Comp offers a total body assessment with weight precise up to 50 g, plus body composition metrics, cardiovascular assessment (Standing Heart Rate, Vascular Age), and an Electrodermal Activity Score, providing the most complete and accurate overview of body metrics ever offered. This breakthrough body assessment is key to enhanced health management as overweight people are more at risk for developing cardiovascular diseases and chronic diseases.

