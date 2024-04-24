Govee’s Glide Hexagon Ultra smart light panel 10-pack returns to $280 all-time low (Reg. $350)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack for $279.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $70 off coupon. Down from $350, this is only the sixth official discount since its release back in September. It spent most of 2023 keeping at or above $300, with Black Friday sales dropping costs to the $280 low. Today’s deal comes in as the third discount of the new year, amounting to a 20% markdown off the going rate and returning costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked – matching Black Friday prices. You can learn all about these panels’ newer features by heading below the fold or in our launch coverage. These are the latest light panels from Govee, sporting a modular design that allows you to arrange the 10 included panels in any configuration that you prefer. Each panel has 129 LED beads packed inside – far more than past models – and offer three different lighting modes alongside the usual 3D color illumination. The six sides of the panels can even be spliced together giving you virtually limitless combinations and possibilities. Head below to learn more.

More Govee devices seeing discounts:

And be sure to check out our coverage of the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which are back on sale for $30, matching Black Friday sales. If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, you’ll now have access to over 16 million color schemes and an array of scene modes that you can apply through the Govee Home app. You can also head over to our smart home hub for more ideas and ways to bring your space further into the twenty-first century.

Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra features:

Innovative 3D Light Panels: H606A, an upgrade from H6061, changes your game room by taking your wall decor to the next level. These LED lights for Gaming Setup combine dynamic flowing effects and eye-popping 3D for an unforgettable experience.

Multifaceted Ultra Lighting: The panels are equipped with 129 LED beads. The flagship product, with triple the light beads as previous versions, provides you with vibrant game lighting effects, creating an unparalleled entertainment experience.

Open Patching: The six sides of the upgraded hexagon light panel can be spliced. Offering virtually limitless DIY possibilities, the Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra puts the power in your hands to craft your ideal gaming atmosphere.

2 Panel Color Options: Users can choose from two color variants: Meteor Gray, with a layer that emits softer, gentler lighting, or Lunar White, which has a transparent shell, displaying vivid, more intense colors. You can also combine two colors.

Comprehensive Gaming Experience: The Hexagon Light Panels Ultra support Govee DreamView, Razer Chroma, and Govee Desktop. Sync Govee gaming lights with the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem for lighting effects that respond intuitively to their gameplay.

