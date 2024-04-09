Razer launches new spatial audio BlackShark V2 Pro Xbox/PlayStation headsets, more from $50

Today, Razer is officially unveiling and releasing its brand new BlackShark V2 gaming headsets for PlayStation and Xbox console gamers. Just after the debut of its new Aether smart monitor light bar with Matter and the “world’s first” Thunderbolt 5 gaming laptop with an 18-inch 4K 200Hz display, the popular PC gaming brand is turning its attention to the console audio space with its latest headsets. While it did introduce the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro set for PC gamers last year (currently $30 off at Amazon), it’s now time for the console folks. All of the details are down below on the now available for purchase headsets.

Razer says the new sets naturally build “upon the legendary reputation of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for PC” with a re-engineered design custom “tailored to meet the demands of PlayStation and Xbox esports, offering unparalleled audio precision, vocal clarity, marathon-ready battery life, and enduring comfort.”

The new lineup consists of three models – the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for PlayStation and the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox (both of which are available in either black or white) as well as the Razer BlackShark V2 X for both console platforms.

As per usual with Razer, the Pro models represent the higher-end options complete with spatial audio support while the X moniker denotes the more affordable and casual listening experience.

Let’s dive into the pro set. Razer is leveraging its proprietary designed TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers with titanium-coated diaphragms for “unmatched audio clarity and pinpoint sound cues” alongside the Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Mic for “pro-level voice quality” – it is detachable when needed. You’ll also find Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, a low-latency “industry-leading 2.4GHz wireless connection,” as well as Bluetooth

Tuned in collaboration with some of the top esports’ athletes in the world, gamers can experience the same audio as the pros do in competitive play. The BlackShark V2 Pro for PlayStation and for Xbox comes pre-loaded with onboard sound profiles tuned for Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Fortnite. Xbox Gamers can also adjust their game/chat audio balance directly on the headset, with no additional software required.

Features at a glance:

Up to 70 hours battery life

Volume up and down

Mic mute on/off toggle

SmartSwitch button

Audio profiles switcher

PlayStation Tempest 3D Audio on PS5

Spatial Audio with Windows Sonic on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11

Detachable Super Wideband Mic

And here’s how the pricing breaks down on the new Razer BlackShark V2 Pro and X series for console:

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for PlayStation $199.99

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox $199.99

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for PlayStation – White Edition $199.99

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox – White Edition $199.99

Razer BlackShark V2 X for PlayStation $49.99

Razer BlackShark V2 X for Xbox $49.99

