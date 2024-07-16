Android game and app deals: Atom RPG, Dungeon of the Endless, Endurance, more

Prime Day 2024 is here and the deals are now live across every products category – just about everything you could want is on sale, and that includes today’s batch of discounted Android game and app deals. Our master Prime Day hub is packed to the brim with price drops, including, but not limited to Galaxy Buds Pro, Razer’s new 2024 Blade gaming laptops, SanDisk’s 1.5TB 150MB/s microSD card, the best deals yet on Galaxy Watch 6, massive $400 price drops on OnePlus Open, and the best Amazon price ever on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. But for now we are focused on the apps including titles like Atom RPG, Dungeon of the Endless, Endurance, Agent A, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

In 1986 the world war between the Soviet Union and the Western Bloc ended in mutual nuclear bombings. Both superpowers went down in flames. The impact of the fallout almost ended civilization as we know it. You are one of the survivors of the apocalypse.

Your mission – to explore the wild and wondrous postnuclear world of the Soviet Wasteland. To earn your place under the sun in this new age. To investigate retro style bunkers, descend into a stalker filled metro, fight terrible mutants and solve a shadowy conspiracy, aimed at destroying all that is left of life on Earth.