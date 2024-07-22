Today’s iOS game and app deals: BE-A Walker, Swift Miles, Severed, Radio Commander, more

This morning’s roundup to kick off another work week in iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are now tracking on Belkin’s new 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro as well as these unlocked iPhone 15 price drops, Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M4 iPad Pro now at lowest yet, the now live Best Buy Great Summer Sale, and the best price ever on AirPods Max in pink. As for the apps, highlights include titles like BE-A Walker, Swift Miles, Severed, Radio Commander, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best.

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Necropolis: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Detective Department: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ScanGo:Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Radio Commander: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BE-A Walker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Luck be a Landlord: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Smol Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Recraft: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rip Them Off: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPhone: KORG iELECTRIBE: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: iELECTRIBE Gorillaz Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: KORG iELECTRIBE for iPad: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 3: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Counter Terrorist Agency: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Survivor:Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Temporal War: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mammoth Mini Golf AR: $1 (Reg. $3)

Use the radio to give commands to the soldiers on the battlefield. Keep track of the situation based on their voice reports only. Lead US platoons to clash with Vietcong in a realistic, innovative approach to the RTS genre. Make hard choices in a narrative driven experience and face the outcome.