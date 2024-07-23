Razor’s Rambler 16 throwback electric motorbike cruises to $548 (Reg. $700)

Amazon is offering the Razor Rambler 16 Electric Motorbike for $548 shipped in both its black and tan colorways. Normally fetching $700, so far in 2024 it’s only seen a handful of short-lived discounts, with the first three months seeing its lowest price cut to $574, until April when it fell further to $525 in the first week and closed out the month at $528. After June and most of July saw the prices closer to its MSRP, today’s deal comes in as a much-needed respite in the form of a 22% markdown that gives you $152 in savings, landing it among its lowest prices we have tracked – $70 above the all-time low from summer 2023.

Equipped with a 350W hub motor that can deliver speeds up to 15.5 MPH and a 36V battery that can last up to 11.5 miles on a single charge, this minibike is a modernized take on the vintage minibike phenomenon, offering a hip style with sleek, throwback graphics. Its rear-wheel drive unit, alongside its super wide heavy-duty 16-inch tires can tackle rough surfaces for a smooth and steady ride with an ease of steering. Also features a bright LED headlight and brake-activated taillight for safety. You can also find the updated Razor Rambler 20 electric minibike for $999 that extends its travel range to 16.6 miles at a faster 20 MPH top speed. Or check out our past launch coverage of the latest Rambler TRL e-bike that is designed for off-road adventures on rough terrain.

There’s a few ongoing EV sales worth checking out for more options, like Best Buy’s Great Summer sale that is taking up to $900 off EVs, primarily e-scooters, with some e-bikes sprinkled in. There’s Rad Power’s latest edition of its ongoing summer sale that is taking up to $500 off five e-bikes – and an additional promotion on one of its new models too – as well as offering up to 40% off discounts on passenger accessories. Next is Lectric’s Christmas in July sale that is taking up to $393 off its popular e-bike bundles. You can also browse our leftover Prime Day Green Deals hub to see if any active EV deals remain, or just head to our usual Green Deals hub to catch the latest discounts on eco-friendly gear as they roll in, including EVs, power stations, smart outdoor devices, and more.

Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike Features:

Your ride has arrived – Razor’s Rambler 16 is a modernized take on the vintage minibike phenomenon. Super cool styling with vintage graphics

Powerful fun for miles – 350-watt hub motor delivers speeds up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h), and a rechargeable 36-volt battery system helps achieve up to 11.5 miles (18.5 km) of cruising

Smooth and steady – Super wide 16″ (406 mm) tires are air-filled and heavy duty to tackle rough surfaces

Smooth and stable – The rear-wheel drive unit apportions greater weight to the rear, enhancing both drive traction and ease of steering

Ride where you want – Recommended for riders ages 18 and up, with features like a bright LED headlight and brake-activated taillight

