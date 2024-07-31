Razor’s Rambler 16 throwback electric motorbike cruises to $548 (Reg. $700)

Amazon is offering the Razor Rambler 16 Electric Motorbike for $548 shipped in both its black and tan colorways. Normally fetching $700, so far in 2024 it’s only seen a handful of short-lived discounts, with the first three months seeing its lowest price cut to $574, until April when it fell further to $525 in the first week and closed out the month at $528. After June and most of July saw the prices closer to its MSRP, today’s deal comes in as a much-needed respite in the form of a 22% markdown that gives you $152 in savings, landing it among its lowest prices we have tracked – $70 above the all-time low from summer 2023.

Equipped with a 350W hub motor that can deliver speeds up to 15.5 MPH and a 36V battery that can last up to 11.5 miles on a single charge, this minibike is a modernized take on the vintage minibike phenomenon, offering a hip style with sleek, throwback graphics. Its rear-wheel drive unit, alongside its super wide heavy-duty 16-inch tires can tackle rough surfaces for a smooth and steady ride with an ease of steering. Also features a bright LED headlight and brake-activated taillight for safety. You can also find the updated Razor Rambler 20 electric minibike for $999 that extends its travel range to 16.6 miles at a faster 20 MPH top speed. Or check out our past launch coverage of the latest Rambler TRL e-bike that is designed for off-road adventures on rough terrain.

Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike Features:

Your ride has arrived – Razor’s Rambler 16 is a modernized take on the vintage minibike phenomenon. Super cool styling with vintage graphics

Powerful fun for miles – 350-watt hub motor delivers speeds up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h), and a rechargeable 36-volt battery system helps achieve up to 11.5 miles (18.5 km) of cruising

Smooth and steady – Super wide 16″ (406 mm) tires are air-filled and heavy duty to tackle rough surfaces

Smooth and stable – The rear-wheel drive unit apportions greater weight to the rear, enhancing both drive traction and ease of steering

Ride where you want – Recommended for riders ages 18 and up, with features like a bright LED headlight and brake-activated taillight

