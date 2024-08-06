Amazon just knocked Apple’s AirTag to the best price ever at $23

We have seen some great deals on AirTags over the last couple weeks – they landed at $24 for a single on Prime Day. The 4-pack always yield the best per-Tag price here, but if you don’t need that many, Amazon just dropped Apple’s AirTag down to $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $29, this is the best price Amazon has ever offered for a single AirTag and the lowest total we can find anywhere. The 4-pack, for the record, has now jumped back up to $80 from the usual $100 price tag – this is $5 over the Prime Day offer to yield a price at $20 per tag.

As you might have seen from our recent tracker test where we sent the best from Apple and Samsung through the mail alongside the new Google Find My trackers, the crown for the best out there remains in Cupertino. Read through the results for yourself right here.

If you’re looking to keep tabs on bags while out and about, all of your tech nestled within, your summer outdoor gear, or even your puppies, Apple’s AirTags are an elegant and reliable way to do so – they clearly remain the best option out there. Ready to link right up with the Find My app already on your iPhone, a simple one-tap setup will have you up and running with access to the (nearly) worldwide Find My network for tracking your belongings wherever you might leave them.

Here are some of our favorite AirTag mounts:

However, if you’re looking to bring costs down even lower, Anker’s official Apple Find My tracker is undercutting AirTags at just $14 Prime shipped right now.

Apple AirTag features:

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

