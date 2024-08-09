Today’s best iOS app price drops: Dragon Quest Builders, Labryrinth of the Witch DX, more

We are ready to wrap up the week in App Store price drops with a fresh new collection of iOS game and app deals. Joining the best prices we have ever tracked on the latest M3 MacBook Air, we are also tracking new lows on MacBook Pro with M3 and M3 Pro chips alongside the return of Prime Day pricing on AirTags, deals on official Apple Watch Series/Ultra bands from $41, and a fresh new weekend Best Buy Apple sale event. But for now it’s on the apps including titles like Dragon Quest Builders, Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord, Labryrinth of the Witch DX, Earth 3D, and more. Head below for a closer look at Friday’s best App Storer price drops.

iOS Universal: Find Car Anchor Pointer: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dragon Quest Builders: $10 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: Dungeons and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Football Chairman Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Labryrinth of the Witch DX: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Slaughter 3: The Rebels: $0.50 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Castle of the White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $0.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Up Slide Down: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Little Big Workshop: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monster Rancher: $11 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Monster Rancher 2: $16 (Reg. $23)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $0.50 (Reg. $5)

Explore a world made of blocks as you gather, craft, and build to defeat the evil Dragonlord! Build everywhere from anywhere in DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS, available now on mobile. Brought to you by SQUARE ENIX! In this “Block-Building RPG”, YOU are the legendary builder that has the power to build! The realm of Alefgard has been plunged into darkness by the terrible and treacherous Dragonlord, the ruler of all monsters. Venture off on the epic adventure to restore Alefgard!