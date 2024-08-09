Segway takes up to $1,900 off its LiFePO4 Cube series power stations, plus bonus bundle savings

Alongside its Back to School EV sale, Segway is also offering discounts on its line of Cube power stations – for you empty nesters and late summer/fall campers out there. You’ll find the Cube 1000 Portable Power Station down at $799.99 shipped. Usually running you $1,000 most days, we recently saw it fall to its new $500 low during Amazon’s Prime Day event last month, bumping up to the former $600 low on the second day. It’s coming in here today as a solid $300 markdown and lands it at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked. You also have an option to get the Cube 1000 bundled with Segway’s GT2 SuperScooter for $3,100, down from $5,000.

The Cube 1000 provides a 1,024Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity that you can further expand up to 5,120Wh with the addition of four BTX-1000 expansion batteries (sold separately). You’ll have 12 different port options to cover charging/power needs – four USB-As, three ACs, two USB-Cs, two DCs, and on car port – with the unit able to pump out up to 2,200W of output power (4,400W peak). It can rapidly recharge back to full in just 1.2 hours when plugged into a standard wall outlet, and also has a 800W solar input which you can use to take advantage of solar charging too – plus, the usual smart controls you’d expect via the Segway-Ninebot app with a Bluetooth connection.

Segway’s Cube 2000 Portable Power Station can be found discounted to $1,400, down from its usual $1,700 price tag. Starting off at a larger 2,048Wh capacity, it sports much of the same design and performance specs as the above model, but in a larger body. The one notable difference is its rapid recharging capabilities refilling the battery at an increased 1.8 hours. There are also a few more bundle options here, with the unit available alongside a 200W solar panel for $1,700, an expansion battery for $2,000, or you can get it with both the solar panel and extra battery for $2,300.

There’s a bunch of power station and EV sales that we’ve covered in the last week that can be found together in our Green Deals hub, like the best rate we’ve seen on the Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station bundled with an expansion battery at $2,199 off! You’ll also find sales from Bluetti (ends August 22), EcoFlow (ends August 15), and ALLPOWERS (also ending August 15), and some other great discounts on popular power stations like UGREEN’s PowerRoam 1200 at its all-time low.

Segway Ninebot Cube 1000 Portable Power Station features:

High-Power Performance: The Segway Cube 1000 from the Cube Series boasts an impressive 2200W AC power, expandable to 4400W with R-drive function, ensuring robust and high-performance operation for various applications.

Robust Build: With an IP56-rated design and a LiFePO4 battery capable of lasting over 4000 cycles, the Cube 1000 guarantees durability and reliability even in demanding environments.

Rapid Recharging: Enjoy quick recharging with 1kWh in just 1.2 hours, supporting 1250W AC and 800W Solar Charging with an exceptional 97% efficiency rate, ensuring uninterrupted power supply.

Unlock Greater Power: With cordless expandability, the Cube 1000 empowers users to stack up to four BTX-1000 expansion batteries, unleashing a robust 5kWh capacity. (Expansion Battery Pack sold separately)

Versatile Ports: Equipped with multiple outputs, including dual 100W USB-C ports and the ability to detect car battery for stable recharging, the Cube 1000 offers versatility and convenience in powering various devices.

Durable Construction: Designed with a robust Mecha design and a Magnesium alloy AM60B skeleton shell, the Cube 1000 ensures toughness and resilience against wear and tear, guaranteeing long-lasting performance.

