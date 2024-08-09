Watch the newly released LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Disney+ special official trailer

We’re just about a month away from the premiere of the new LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy special, and earlier today the official trailer was released, giving us a clearer look at the upcoming reimagining. The four-part event will be airing September 13 on Disney+ and will finally give us the full stories to some of the wild twists we’ve already seen in the two new building sets released earlier this month among the massive 90-set wave. Head below to view the official trailer.

We’ve already seen plenty of the re-written canon events and characters in the playful 75388 Jedi Bob’s Starfighter, 75389 The Dark Falcon, and 75393 TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mash-up LEGO sets and its certainly fun seeing/hearing the new minifigures fully personified – Beach Luke, Darth Jar-Jar, quick glimpses of Jedi Vader, and we even got some peeks at Darth Rey in action (who is terrifying).

And of course all the fun mash-up ship combinations that follow along with the same spirit as the TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mashup build – umm, a Republic Gunship with AT-ST legs??? Yes, please! And of course, Jedi Bob makes his official on-screen debut after having his LEGO set kept secret so poorly. I’m excited to see the wild and wacky fun unfold in full – especially bounty hunter Ewoks.

