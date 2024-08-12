Android game and app price drops: Labyrinth of the Witch DX, Water Tracker, freebie icons, more

Justin Kahn
a screenshot of a video game

Monday afternoon’s collection of Android app price drops is now ready and waiting below. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on the TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Snapdragon smartwatch, Nothing’s flagship transparent Ear wireless buds with ChatGPT, the new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC, and loads of OnePlus discounts: the OnePlus 12 smartphone with a FREE pair of $180 Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Buds 3, and OnePlus Pad, among others. As for the apps, highlights include Labyrinth of the Witch DX, Water Tracker, loads of freebie icon packs, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Labyrinth of the Witch DX features:

A simple dungeon exploration RPG that anyone can play!
Strategically use a multitude of items to tackle ever-changing dungeons. This simple, easy-to-play dungeon exploration RPG is free of difficult game mechanics. Easily play anywhere on your smart phone. Pick up from where you left off at any time with the auto-save feature. Built for the speedrunners, take on the Speedrun Dungeon armed with only your wits (no starting items!) and find your own gear!

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

