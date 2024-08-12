Android game and app price drops: Labyrinth of the Witch DX, Water Tracker, freebie icons, more

Monday afternoon’s collection of Android app price drops is now ready and waiting below. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on the TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Snapdragon smartwatch, Nothing’s flagship transparent Ear wireless buds with ChatGPT, the new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC, and loads of OnePlus discounts: the OnePlus 12 smartphone with a FREE pair of $180 Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Buds 3, and OnePlus Pad, among others. As for the apps, highlights include Labyrinth of the Witch DX, Water Tracker, loads of freebie icon packs, and more. Head below for a closer look.
Best Android app and game price drops:
- Emerald – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Shadow Survival: Offline Games FREE (Reg. $1)
- Warak Green – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Leaf – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Labyrinth of the Witch DX $5 (Reg.
- Murders on Budapest $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- BOKURA $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Timely – Countdown Widget $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Water Tracker – Water Reminder $3 (Reg. $5)
- Sticker Pack – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode $3 (Reg. $5)
- Engineering Tools : Mechanical $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- PDF Utility – PDF Tools – PDF $2 (Reg. $8.50)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Breaking Gates FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Color Wheel FREE (Reg. $2)
- ExtremeJobsKnight’sManager VIP FREE (Reg. $1)
- My Medicine Pro – Health Log FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Railways – Train Simulator FREE (Reg. $2)
- Three Kingdoms Last Warlord $7 (Reg. $13)
- MONOPOLY $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Dragon Quest Builders $10 (Reg. $28)
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Argo’s Choice: Offline Game $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- The Ancestral Legacy $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Accumulator PDF creator $4.50 (Reg. $19)
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- iGuitar – Major Scale Modes $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO $1 (Reg. $6)
Labyrinth of the Witch DX features:
A simple dungeon exploration RPG that anyone can play!
Strategically use a multitude of items to tackle ever-changing dungeons. This simple, easy-to-play dungeon exploration RPG is free of difficult game mechanics. Easily play anywhere on your smart phone. Pick up from where you left off at any time with the auto-save feature. Built for the speedrunners, take on the Speedrun Dungeon armed with only your wits (no starting items!) and find your own gear!
